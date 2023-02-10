2 Filipinos killed in Turkiye quake

MANILA: Two Filipinos were killed in the Ankatya district of Hatay province in Turkiye following the killer 7.7-magnitude on Feb. 6, the Philippine Embassy in Turkiye confirmed Friday.

“(I)t is with deepest regret that the Embassy must inform the public of the passing of two Filipinos, both earlier reported to be missing in Antakya," the embassy said in a statement. "The Embassy and Consulate General express their deepest condolences and are in coordination with the victims' families in both the Philippines and in Turkiye."

Meanwhile, it confirmed that the Filipina earlier reported to have died in the same province was recovered alive.

The embassy assured the public that its team on the ground would continue to account for Filipinos in the affected region.

As of Feb. 10, the embassy has evacuated more than 10 Filipino families in Antakya, one of the hardest-hit areas in southeast Turkiye.

The families, it said, are en route to Ankara where they will be sheltered.

The Philippine humanitarian contingent from Manila, who arrived in Istanbul on Feb. 9, will also be deployed to Gaziantep to join the search and rescue efforts, the embassy said.

Source: Philippines News Agency