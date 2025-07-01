Bicol: The National Nutrition Council in Bicol (NNC-5) has called on local chief executives in the region to prioritize health and nutrition programs as they begin their terms in office. Director Emerenciana Francia, NNC-5 Officer-in-Charge, emphasized the crucial role local leaders play in strengthening initiatives to tackle malnutrition.

According to Philippines News Agency, Francia highlighted the responsibilities of local leaders in chairing local nutrition committees, whether as governors, mayors, or barangay leaders. She stressed the need for a functional committee, which involves creating a timely plan that includes both nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive programs, as well as enabling programs developed by local government units. Francia spoke during the launch of National Nutrition Month, themed “Food at Nutrition Security, Maging Priority, Sapat na Pagkain, Karapatan Natin.”

Francia underlined the necessity of allocating sufficient funding to effectively implement these plans. She stated th

at once funded, the plans must be executed without budget realignment to ensure that nutrition programs are upheld. Proper monitoring is essential to guarantee that government resources are effectively utilized.

The director explained that nutrition-specific programs directly address malnutrition issues, such as the infant and young child feeding program, which supports expectant mothers through iron supplements and weight monitoring. This program promotes exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and introduces complementary feeding for children aged 6 to 23 months.

Francia also mentioned the Philippine Integrated Malnutrition Program, which identifies children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and connects their mothers with appropriate services for treatment. She emphasized the importance of micronutrient supplementation programs, which provide vitamin A, iron, and other micronutrients for children and expectant mothers, as well as dietary supplementation programs.

In addition to addressin

g malnutrition, Francia noted that local government units must tackle overweight and obesity prevention and management. They should also have measures in place for nutrition in emergencies, ensuring that vulnerable groups receive care during disasters.

As part of the month-long celebration, a range of activities is planned, including a quiz contest for village nutrition scholars, an on-the-spot poster-making contest for schoolchildren, and speech engagements involving various government and non-government agencies.