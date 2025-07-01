Butuan city: The Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) reported that 96 of the 2,280 Philippine Good Agricultural Practices (PhilGAP)-certified farms are now operating in the region. “These farms follow the four pillars of PhilGAP farming: Food safety, produce quality, environmental conservation, and workers’ health, safety, and welfare,” DA-13 Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen said during a press briefing here.

According to Philippines News Agency, certified PhilGAP farms in Caraga collectively cover approximately 537.4 hectares of farmland. The implementation of PhilGAP is governed by Republic Act No. 10611, which strengthens the Food Safety Regulatory System in the country, aimed at protecting consumers’ health. Mangelen said the law defines food safety as an assurance that food will not cause harm to the consumer when it is prepared or eaten for its intended use.

Food safety certification programs, including PhilGAP, Good Animal Husbandry Practices, and Organic Agriculture – Participatory Guarantee System, are also implemented by the DA. Of the 96 PhilGAP farms in the region, 76 are located in Agusan del Norte, 16 in Agusan del Sur, three in Surigao del Norte, and one in Surigao del Sur.

DA-13 said that 86 of the farms are individually owned, while three are operated by farmers’ cooperatives, four are under the DA and its attached agencies, one is owned by a local government unit, and two are owned by private corporations. “We continue our information drives to convince more individual farmers, including associations and cooperatives, to register under the PhilGAP program,” Johny Concon, chief of the Regulatory Division of DA-13, said.