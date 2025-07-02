177K Caraga Seniors Receive PHP533-Million Social Pension

Caraga: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13) announced the successful disbursement of PHP533.6 million in stipends for 177,863 indigent senior citizens during the second quarter of 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DSWD-13 reported that 96.3 percent of the target beneficiaries have claimed their stipends for the period from April to June. Each beneficiary received a PHP3,000 stipend, which was released via the local government units (LGUs) using a localized payout scheme.

The DSWD-13 explained that this approach allows LGUs to manage the payout process directly. This method facilitates faster distribution, provides more flexibility in scheduling, and enhances accountability within communities. The agency is actively monitoring and assisting LGUs to ensure the program’s implementation is both timely and transparent.

Furthermore, the DSWD-13 urged social pension beneficiaries to stay informed about payout schedules by coordinating with local welfare offices and contacting their Office for Senior Citizens Affairs or chapter presidents for any additional information.