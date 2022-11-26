147 Reds surrender in Mimaropa since January

MANILA: A total of 147 members of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) surrendered to different police units in Mimaropa from January to November 24 this year, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) said Friday.

“We commit to sustaining the success of this campaign towards a communist terrorist group-free Mimaropa,” PRO 4-B chief, Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia, said in a statement.

The latest to surrender were four members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.

“Ka Daniel”, “Ka Jason,” “Ka David,” and “Ka Robin,” all former members of the NPA’s Platoon Dos of Kilusang Larangang Gerilya – Mark Anthony Velasco under the Lucio de Guzman Command of the Sub-Regional Military Area – 4-B, Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee, voluntarily surrendered to elements of the 10th Special Action Battalion (SAB) of the Philippine National Police – Special Action Force in Barangay Waygan in the town of Mansalay.

“Ka Daniel” and “Ka Jayson” also surrendered one caliber .38 revolver with tampered serial number and an improvised caliber .45 pistol with four rounds of caliber .45 live ammunition and 30 rounds of live ammunition of caliber 5.56 mm.

The former rebels are being assisted by the 10th SAB for their enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“The surrender of these former rebels is another concrete proof of the success of the government’s campaign against terrorism and insurgency under the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict),” Hernia said.

The NTF-ELCAC, created under Executive Order 70 issued on Dec. 4, 2018, is tasked to “provide an efficient mechanism and structure for the implementation of the whole-of-nation approach to aid in the realization of collective aspirations for inclusive and sustainable peace.”

Source: Philippines News Agency