PH Army sergeant bags Mt. Everest obstacle races championship

MANILA: A Philippine Army (PA) athlete won the championship in the Altitude Obstacle Course Races World Championships held at the Mount Everest Basecamp in Nepal from November 8 to 22.

In a statement Friday, PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Staff Sgt. Andrico S. Mahilum won the competition.

“(He) bagged the championship after besting professional obstacle athletes from India, Nepal, United Kingdom, Canada, Greece, Australia, South Africa, USA, Poland, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, and Brazil,” he said.

Mahilum’s teammate, Cpl. Ailene Tolentino, finished third place in the women’s category that was ruled by compatriot Sandi Abahan of Baguio City, Trinidad added.

Athletes who joined the Altitude Obstacle Course Races had to hurdle Mount Everest’s high altitude to be declared a winner.

The feat capped the series of local and international wins clinched by Mahilum and Tolentino this year.

Meanwhile, PA Special Service Center director, Col. John Oliver F. Gabun, lauded the two for bringing glory and honor not just to the PA but to the country as well.

“You overcame challenges, braved the unforgiving weather, and conquered the mountain. Kudos and continue to banner the Army’s brand of excellence in your chosen sport,” Gabun said.

PH Army orients newly-commissioned second lieutenants

As this developed, the Army Personnel Management Center (APMC) formally opened its service orientation for the newly-commissioned second lieutenants Thursday.

Trinidad said this took place at the Philippine Army Grandstand, Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila.

APMC director Col. Patrick De Villa imparted his knowledge and wisdom to the graduates of Officer Candidate Course Class 56-2021 as they prepare for their new roles and assignments upon their deployment in their respective units.

“During the opening ceremony, the APMC director also entertained some inquiries and advised the new lieutenants on how to live their new lives as military officers of the PA,” Trinidad said.

Source: Philippines News Agency