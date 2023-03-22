1 out of 4 Filipino Muslims pray Salah 5 times daily: SWS

A national survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed that one out of every four Filipino Muslims pray the Salah five times daily. The results of the Dec. 10-14, 2022 survey found that only 26 percent of the Muslim respondents said they pray the five daily obligatory prayers in Islam. According to the SWS survey, 32 percent said they pray the Salah a few times a day, 38 percent said sometimes, 3 percent said only during Ramadan, and 2 percent said the last time they prayed was over a year ago. On the attendance in religious services, 71 percent of Filipino Muslims said they attend religious services once a week or more than once a week. Only 9 percent said they attend religious services two or more times a month; 6 percent once a month; 1 percent about two to 11 times a year; 7 percent once a year; and 3 percent said they never attended religious services. As for the mode of attending religious services, 96 percent of Muslims personally go to the place of worship in the past three months; while only 3 percent did not attend any religious services. The December 2022 survey had 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above nationwide with a sampling error margin of ± 2.8 percent. Around 6 percent of the respondents were Muslims

Source: Philippines News Agency