SEPANG, Being selected as a media official for this year's Hajj season and having the opportunity to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam is the most meaningful gift Noor Shamsiah Mohamed@Ismail has received in her 24 years of service with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama). She said that the opportunity given would be best utilised not only to perform Hajj but also to channel the latest information regarding Hajj operations this season to all Malaysians. "When I was informed that my name was shortlisted to cover this year's Hajj season, I felt very happy and grateful. "This is a responsibility that I need to fulfill as best as possible, at the same time I also hope to perform a Hajj that is accepted by Allah," she told Bernama when met at the Hajj Advance Party Officials sending-off ceremony here today. Noor Shamsiah, 48, said that previously, whenever her colleagues were selected to cover the Hajj season, she always hoped that she would also be chosen someday. "This opportunity is not something that everyone gets, after 24 years of service at Bernama, I consider this the most meaningful gift throughout my career because if I were to wait for my turn under the Tabung Haji system, there's still a long way to go," she said. Noor Shamsiah is among 14 local media agency officials scheduled to leave tonight and will be in the Holy Land until June 26. Meanwhile, health officer Zaaba Nordin, 34, said that although this was his second time being selected to serve in the Holy Land, this year's Hajj season was more challenging due to the large number of pilgrims from Malaysia, which is 31,600 compared to less than 20,000 in 2022. "This time there are more pilgrims and it feels like a new experience, but I will make sure to provide the best service for our country's pilgrims. "I have also made sufficient preparations to ensure that I am mentally and physically fit to work there," said the assistant pharmacist from the Community Clinic in Krubong, Melaka. The Saudi Arabian government has approved a quota of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims for the Hajj this year. The flight of the first group of Hajj duty personnel departed on April 30 followed by the one today and another two on May 6 and 9. The first flight for pilgrims will start on May 9, while the last flight will be on June 9, 2024. There are a total of 100 special charter flights scheduled involving Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines. Source: BERNAMA News Agency