KOTA KINABALU, Media practitioners are able to play a key role through the production of broadcast material to bring unity to the diverse people in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak. Kuamut state assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah said media practitioners are also vested with the interest of fending off fake news that disrupt unity, especially on social media, by broadcasting true news and information from trusted sources. 'In this borderless world, society is more focused on social media that is uncontrolled in proliferation, the fact that much news is 'floating around', true or not, are still being uploaded and shared. This is largely unregulated, so media practitioners can help the government explain what the facts are," he said. Masiung, who is also chairman of the Sabah Urban and Housing Development Board, spoke after attending the 2024 Masiung Banah Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering with Local and National Media Partners here today. Masiung said pivotal events such as the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) can be a platform to exchange opinions and strengthen the bond among media practitioners from all over the country. HAWANA 2024 themed 'Ethics at the Core of Sustainable Journalism' is scheduled to take place from May 25 to 27 in Kuching, Sarawak with various beneficial programmes for the media fraternity and the general public. More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalists' associations and media representatives from ASEAN member countries are also invited to attend HAWANA 2024 which is an important platform for professional media fraternity and industry experts, to exchange ideas and establish strategic relationship. Source: BERNAMA News Agency