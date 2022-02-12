﻿1.3K hectares ready for individual titling in Pangasinan

At least 1,267 hectares of land under the collective certificates of land ownership awards (CCLOAs) in this province are ready for individual parcelization and distribution to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) following the validation of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) last year.

In a phone interview on Friday, DAR Pangasinan legal assistance division chief, Lawyer Jedidiah Martin Lauraya, said the parcels of land were seen to be workable upon the validation of the team under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

A total of 817 ARBs whose names are in the CCLOAs will soon receive their land titles.

“The hectares of land with 200 landholdings were validated last year,” Lauraya said.

The DAR is now utilizing the KoBo toolbox, an online platform in data gathering and recording for the environmental and social management framework of the SPLIT project.

The toolbox conserves the use of paper and prevents physical contact among the field validation team and the ARBs.

The data gathering for the SPLIT project becomes faster with the use of the platform.

Lauraya said DAR targets to validate some 4,569 hectares of land with CCLOAs in the province this year and of this number, they have “validated some 947 hectares.”

DAR has hired members of its validation teams, each composed of five members — a lawyer, who is the head, a geodetic engineer, documenter, processor, and researcher.

The SPLIT project seeks to subdivide CCLOAs into individual land titles so every farmer-beneficiary may exercise full ownership and possession and have complete control in cultivating the area.

The World Bank has allotted a PHP24-billion fund for the SPLIT project covering three years.

Source: Philippines News Agency