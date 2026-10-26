YYForce Applauds Tesla and Elon Musk on Commencing Manufacturing of Optimus Humanoid Robots

Milestone marks a pivotal inflection point for the global robotics and physical AI ecosystem, reinforcing the acceleration of next-generation automation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions, integrated facility management and robotics services, today congratulated Tesla, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk following Tesla’s announcement that production of its Optimus humanoid robot had begun in Fremont, California.

YYForce views the announcement as an important development for the broader physical AI ecosystem as humanoid robotics progresses toward real-world applications. Tesla described its California Optimus manufacturing operations as being in an early ramp phase, with hardware and manufacturing processes continuing to evolve.

Against this industry backdrop, YYForce announced plans to deploy its first humanoid robot at Novotel Singapore on Stevens in early November 2026, advancing the Company’s efforts to evaluate humanoid robotics in hospitality operations.

“Elon Musk and the Tesla team continue to push the boundaries of robotics and autonomous systems,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. “We applaud this manufacturing milestone and believe progress across the industry can help accelerate the development of practical humanoid applications. At YYForce, our focus is on connecting advances in robotics with real operating environments, customer needs and frontline workforce experience.”

Advancing Humanoid Robotics in Hospitality

YYForce’s planned Novotel deployment is intended to support on-site testing, workflow assessment and evaluation of human–robot collaboration. The initial phase will help the Company assess suitable hospitality applications, integration requirements, staff training needs and operational performance.

The scope and pace of deployment activities will depend on technical readiness, site requirements and results from the initial evaluation. YYForce intends to use these findings to guide further development and potential expansion.

“Our first planned humanoid deployment at Novotel Singapore on Stevens represents a concrete step in our physical AI strategy,” added Mike Fu. “We aim to understand where humanoid robots can perform reliably, how they can support employees, and what is required to deliver measurable value to hospitality customers.”

Building Capabilities for Enterprise Adoption

YYForce believes that advances in humanoid hardware could create opportunities across systems integration, task training, deployment support, maintenance and ongoing robotics services.

The Company’s strategy combines its workforce and facility management experience with developing robotics capabilities to support enterprise adoption. Its focus includes evaluating how robots can operate alongside people and fit into existing customer workflows.

YYForce’s planned Novotel deployment is a separate Company initiative. This release does not announce any partnership, supply agreement or endorsement involving Tesla, nor does it indicate that the robot planned for deployment is a Tesla Optimus robot.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services. The Company is developing AI-enabled workforce platforms and robotics capabilities to support frontline operations, improve productivity and address evolving customer needs.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and expected outcomes of the Company’s humanoid robot deployment; potential hospitality and other applications of humanoid robotics; the Company’s robotics strategy and future robotics services; and the development, commercialization and adoption of humanoid technologies generally.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company’s industry, and other factors that may affect the Company’s financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Information in this release regarding Tesla, Inc. is based on Tesla’s public disclosures and has not been independently verified by the Company. Tesla and Optimus are trademarks of Tesla, Inc. Their use in this release does not imply any affiliation with, or endorsement by, Tesla, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yyforce.ai

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