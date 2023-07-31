YAPEIM INTRODUCES CLINIC AND VENDING MACHINE PROJECTS

The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) has launched two projects under the Koperasi Santun YaPEIM Berhad namely, Klinik Santun and Koperasi Santun Vending (KS Vending) which will benefit the community.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said the KS Vending project is estimated to generate between RM1,500 and RM3,000 per month and thus far 15 vending machine units have been placed at the Universiti Malaya.

“I hope the project can be expanded into showrooms, public and private educational institutions as well as some government agencies. I also hope Kooperasi Santun continues to innovate using the latest ideas to introduce new products,” he said when met after the launching ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, Klinik Santun’s first branch in Jalan Reko, Kajang, has been operating since January.

The two projects are one of the success stories of asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe or zakat) recipients who received assistance from YaPEIM and are part of the foundation's welfare programme participants.

Apart from that, Koperasi Santun also has a pharmacy outlet, originally located in Guar Chempedak, Kedah but moved to Puncak Jalil, Selangor and started its operation in June.

