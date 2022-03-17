﻿Works of 25 artists highlight Negros museum’s silver anniversary

The Negros Museum (TNM), celebrating its silver anniversary, is featuring the works of 25 Negrense artists in an opening event dubbed “Gibwang”: The Flow of Arts in Negros Province on Wednesday night.

Executive director Tanya Lopez said the celebration would recall how the TNM remained steadfast amid the hurdles brought by time and significantly, the pandemic.

“We commemorate all the milestones and the rebirth of the organization as it takes on new forms of creative connections and other collaborative endeavors,” she added.

In a press conference, Lopez said the educational tours, community outreach programs, and cultural activities they offer show they are geared towards being the center for Negrense heritage, arts, and culture.

“With this, we excite ourselves to contribute meaningfully to enhance quality of life of Negrenses and increase of overall wellbeing for both individuals and communities,” she added.

The museum, situated adjacent to the Provincial Capitol here, is run by non-profit organization Negros Cultural Foundation (NFC) Inc., which will also mark its 35th year on March 28.

NFC Inc. president Lyn Gamboa said the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on everyone’s lives and made the organization feel limited, but instead they built opportunities that allowed them to expand their horizons.

“We are looking forward to making a legacy ever more relevant in our community and having a lasting impact on the lives of our visitors, beneficiaries, partners, collaborators and benefactors as we mark our museum’s 25th anniversary,” she added.

The opening celebration titled “Gibwang” is a local term that means the mingling of one into the other just like a river’s water emptying into the sea.

The art exhibit is showcasing the works of Nunelucio Alvarado, Roy Aguilar, Antonio Tejado, and other Negrense artists.

The event was graced by guest of honor, Dr. Anton Juan Jr, an internationally-awarded poet, playwright, director, faculty emeritus, and chief cultural consultant of the Erehwon Center for the Arts based in Quezon City.

Likewise, the Cinematheque Negros of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, located beside the museum, was reopened initially featuring the French film “The Worst Person in the World”, before the weekly showing of regional films.

