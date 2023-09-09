WOMAN RETURNING FROM VOTING HURT AFTER TREE FALLS ON CAR

A woman was hurt when the car she was driving was hit by a falling tree at Jalan Pertahanan, Taman Desa Rahmat here as she was returning from casting her vote for the Pulai parliamentary by-election this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue operations chief Snr Fire Officer II Mohd Shah Rizal Abdul Rahman said Mary Tan, 57, who was driving a BMW, was injured in her left thigh after the tree fell on her car as she finished voting at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Abdul Rahman Yassin here.

"The victim was removed from the car and given first aid by an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) member and sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further treatment.

"Rescue team members cut the tree using two chainsaws,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the department received a distress call about the incident at 3.02 pm.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency