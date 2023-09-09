WITNESS TO ALLEGED HARASSMENT OF TWO MEDIA PRACTITIONERS CALLED TO PROVIDE STATEMENT

The police have called a witness to the alleged harassment of two Johor media practitioners by a minister’s bodyguards last Tuesday to provide their statement.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the internal investigation has been conducted and the witness statement recorded.

"If (anyone) wants to lodge a police report, you can do so, we will continue investigating if there’s a need to do so,” he told reporters when asked about developments regarding the incident after inspecting a counting centre at Sultan Ibrahim Diamond Jubilee Hall here today.

Media outlets reported yesterday that two women journalists suffered alleged harassment at the hands of a minister’s bodyguards while covering a by-election campaign event at Taman Anggerik and Taman Dahlia here on Tuesday.

In other developments, Kamarul Zaman said that 140 police reports regarding minor election offences were lodged from Agu 26 till midnight yesterday, while voting went smoothly at all polling centres for both the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

