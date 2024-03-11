Water tanks deployed to El Niño-hit agri villages

The local government in this capital city is deploying four water tankers to the upland farming villages currently reeling from the effect of the dry spell. Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., chair of the city council's committee on agriculture, said the Cebu City Agriculture Office has monitored the situation in the farmlands whose agricultural produce are supposed to have reached the local consumers. The agriculture office reported that over 100 hectares of agricultural land are now affected by the El Niño phenomenon. Alcover said the office, headed by city agriculturist Julito Baclayon, conducted an assessment in the 28 hinterland villages where farmers have already been complaining about a lack of water supply for their farm lots. 'We have coordinated with the Metro Cebu Water District so that we can make our existing fire hydrants sources of water for the tankers that will supply water to our farmers,' Alcover told the Philippine News Agency. Alcover confirmed that some creeks and rivers are drying up, threatening the surrounding vegetable and livestock farms. Baclayon also assured the farmers that the city is doubling its efforts to cushion the impact of the dry season on the agriculture sector in the city. Source: Philippines News Agency