Veteran journo Bobby Burgos writes 30

Veteran journalist and police reporter Roberto 'Bobby' Gacusana Burgos peacefully joined his Creator on Sunday after a lingering illness in his home in Baguio City. He just turned 79 on Aug. 26. Prior to his retirement in Baguio City, Bobby wrote for the Manila Standard, the Pahayagang Malaya and We Forum, which were both founded by his late brother Jose G. Burgos Jr., The Manila Bulletin and the defunct DYHP-Philippine Herald Group. Bobby was President of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Press Corps in the early 90s and an official of the Defense Press Corps during the series of coup attempts on the Cory Aquino administration. He was also Baguio City Bureau Chief for the Journal Group of Publications from 1998-2001 and a Lifetime Member of the National Press Club. He is survived by his wife retired UST Prof. Zenaida Cruz-Burgos and journalist children Maria Rowena, who wrote for Malaya and Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI); Raymond who wrote for PDI, Manila Times and the defunct Philippine News and Features (PNF); and Jonathan, who is Singapore-based and currently writes for Forbes Magazine. Bobby is also survived by daughters-in-law Millette and Djamila; and grandchildren Carlo Luigi, Robbie Michael, Marcia Alexis, Gabriel Robert, Leo Joubert, Raphael Raimond and Sabrina Mae. He is also survived by his other children Joseph, Yayi, Barbara Angela, Rosette and Roan. Bobby's remains will lie in wake in Baguio City. Details to follow

Source: Philippines News Agency