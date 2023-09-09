FLASH FLOOD: 433 VICTIMS HOUSED IN KAMPUNG CHINGGONG RELIEF CENTRE

A total of 433 flood victims from 85 families have been placed at the temporary relief centre at Kampong Chinggong Community Hall in Behrang, Tanjung Malim as of 10 pm today.

The spokesman of the District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Muallim District Civil Defence Force (APM) said all the victims of the flash flood were residents of Kampung Chinggon and the centre was opened at 7.30 pm.

"Two hours of continuous rain caused Sungai Behrang to overflow into the housing estate nearby.

"Although the water level has fully receded, the village headman has asked that the centre be opened since the houses, which had been flooded, could not be occupied yet,” the spokesman said in a statement tonight.

The spokesman said that the victims comprised 118 boys, 40 girls, 139 men and 130 women as well as six persons with disabilities (three men and three women).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency