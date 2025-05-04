Vehicle Crashes Near NAIA Terminal 1 Departure Area

Manila: A vehicle rammed into the passenger entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1’s departure area early Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, initial reports from the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) indicate that the SUV crashed through the outer railing and into the walkway near the terminal entrance. The area has since been secured, with access now limited to authorized personnel from NNIC, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Security, who are currently conducting a full investigation.

NNIC stated that individuals who sustained injuries are currently being treated, and the driver involved in the incident is now in the custody of the PNP. “At this time, we are awaiting official confirmation on the cause of the incident and reports of injuries. We are closely coordinating with all concerned agencies to gather accurate information,” NNIC said in a news release.

“We understand the concern this incident has caused, especially as images have circulated on social media. We urge the public not to speculate and to wait for verified updates, which will be issued as soon as they become available,” it added.