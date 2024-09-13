UVify to Showcase AG1-Equipped OMEGA Drone at MINExpo 2024

UVify Introduces Advanced Autonomous Solutions with Rajant to Transform Mining Operations at MINExpo 2024

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2024 / UVify is excited to announce its participation at MINExpo 2024, taking place from September 24 to 26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. UVify will be featured at partner Rajant Corporation’s booth (#10741), alongside Boston Dynamics, to demonstrate the power and versatility of its Rajant-Cardinal equipped OMEGA platform (Open Modular Environment for General Autonomy).

UVify OMEGA automous drone with Rajant AG1 Cardinal Breadcrumb

UVify OMEGA at a mining site

UVify’s OMEGA is designed to deliver cutting-edge autonomous solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs for the mining industry. Equipped with Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh® wireless technology and Cardinal modules, the OMEGA platform enables real-time, mission-critical data transfer and seamless communication across complex mining environments. This capability provides mining operations with a robust, scalable solution for maximizing automation potential and driving both productivity and safety.

“UVify’s OMEGA is poised to revolutionize the mining sector,” said Robert Cheek, COO of UVify. “By integrating Rajant’s advanced communication technology, we are able to provide mining companies with an intelligent, adaptable system that enhances automation capabilities and optimizes costs.”

MINExpo attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of OMEGA’s autonomous features, showcasing its potential in streamlining workflows, reducing overheads, and improving overall site management. From autonomous equipment handling to fleet coordination, OMEGA offers mining operators new levels of precision and control.

About UVify

UVify is a world leader in high-performance autonomous systems and drone technologies. UVify develops cutting-edge platforms that are known for their reliability, speed, and modularity, serving industries ranging from entertainment and aerospace to mining and defense.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks. With its industry-leading mesh networking technology, Rajant enables real-time connectivity for people, assets, and applications operating in dynamic environments.

For more information, visit www.uvify.com or join us at booth #10741 during MINExpo 2024 to see how OMEGA and Rajant-Cardinal can revolutionize your mining operations.

