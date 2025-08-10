UST’s Labog Triumphs in Hong Kong Chess Tourney

Manila: Filipino Jan Clifford Labog topped the Under-2000 standard category in the Asian Amateur Chess Championship in Hong Kong on Saturday. The native of Solano, Nueva Vizcaya registered seven wins and two draws to earn HK$12,000. He also secured a Candidate Masters title.

According to Philippines News Agency, Labog defeated Hong Kong’s Kyle Chen in Round 1, compatriots Johnny Wellem Carzano in Round 2 and Arena Grandmaster Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr. in Round 3, Kazakhstan FIDE Master Nurasyl Zhumabek in Round 4, Chinese player Zhengcheng Liu in Round 5, Filipino Irwin Aton in Round 8, and Russian Egor Vlad Lovakov in Round 9. He settled for a draw with Chinese Wei Xu in Round 6 and Russian Mikhail Khmelev in Round 7.

Labog described his opponents as extremely competitive. “With some luck, my experience still prevailed,” the 19-year-old finance sophomore of the University of Santo Tomas said.

Up next for Labog is the 4th Touchmove Invitational Open Rapid Chess in Roxas City, Capiz on Aug. 24.