USM DEVELOPS INTERACTIVE GALLERY TO HOUSE OVER 200 SPECIMENS

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has developed a Medical Science Interactive Gallery, known as SPICES, that will house over 200 human specimens valued at RM2.4 million.

USM Health Campus vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Ir Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed said SPICES, the first of its kind in Malaysia, is also equipped with three-dimensional (3D), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) teaching and learning (PandP) methods at the university’s School of Medical Sciences (PPSP) here.

“Natural organs and specimens are taken through the process of tissue biopsy or by taking patient tissue from body parts, then preserved and exhibited including cancer cells and tumours in the gallery for teaching and learning.

“These organs and specimens were taken from patients who received treatment at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) Kubang Kerian since the hospital has been in operation for almost 40 years,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the opening of SPICES at USM’s School of Medical Sciences in Kubang Kerian here today.

Dr Abd Rahman said the gallery is equipped with QR code scanning on display, interactive panels, audio system, VR and AR as well as 3D mapping of human organs which will certainly give visitors a new experience.

“This interactive gallery is also an interesting teaching and learning place that has become iconic for PPSP.

“SPICES is the only gallery that combines the ideas of science and art and gives a difference not only to USM but also to medical science study centres in Malaysia,” he said.

The gallery is not restricted to USM’s medical degree programme students only, but is also a suitable teaching and learning space for students at the USM Health Campus, including for Master Degree students, as well as the public, to attract interest in science and health, especially medicine.

Dr Abd Rahman said SPICES was developed based on the original idea to establish a pathology museum, besides it being proof of USM's commitment to innovation and excellence in education and research.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency