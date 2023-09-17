MYTV TARGETS 7 MILLION VIEWS BY YEAR-END

MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) is targeting to garner approximately seven million views by the end of this year.

MYTV chief operating officer Azlina Mohd Yusof said to date, the platform has reached 6.35 million views and various incentives are being actively implemented for Malaysians to get free television and radio broadcast services.

To achieve this target, she said MYTV aims to distribute approximately 800,000 free decoders to people at 168 Hardcore Poor Housing Projects (PPRT) throughout the country.

Azlina said MYTV officially launched the 'WHY PAY?' campaign today to promote free television and radio broadcast services.

“After this, we will be going to Perak, and then states in the northern region as well as Negeri Sembilan. For the the east coast states and Sabah Sarawak, we will carry out the campaign next year," she said after the launching of the 'WHY PAY?' campaign, in conjunction with the MYFESTIVA programme here today.

The event was launched by Yayasan Al-Bukhary special adviser Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Shahar at Aeon Mall Shah Alam.

Azlina said the 'WHY PAY?' campaign is MYTV's initiative to provide Malaysians access to 17 local TV and 14 radio channels for free, in addition to providing the best experience for viewers to enjoy a variety of content without any monthly charges or contractual commitments.

"At MYTV, our mission is to give Malaysians access and connectivity to free-to-air local television and radio channels at home without the burden of bills and monthly commitments.

"Users can also enjoy free TV and radio channels on the 'MYTV Mana-Mana' streaming platform as well as watch a wide selection of movies and interesting content from local and international broadcasters. Why pay when you can get all this for free on MYTV?”, she said.

Meanwhile, Azlina said free decoders were being distributed at the two-day MYFESTIVA event starting yesterday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency