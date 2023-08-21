USE OF REVENUE STAMPS, FRANKING MACHINES TO END ON JAN 1, 2024 – IRB

The use of adhesive stamps (revenue stamps) and postal franking machines as a method of stamping documents or agreements will be terminated beginning Jan 1, 2024.

In a statement today, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said that duty payers are only allowed to use revenue stamps for document or agreement sealing until Dec 31, 2023.

Taxpayers are also advised to use up any remaining revenue stamps in their possession.

“No refunds or cash substitutions are permitted for any unused revenue stamps.

“Applications for stamping and payment of stamp duty can be made online through the Stamp Duty Assessment and Payment System (STAMPS) portal at the link https://stamps.hasil.gov.my without having to attend the stamp duty counter,” according to the statement.

It said that Malaysian citizens and permanent residents who have an income tax file can register their STAMPS User ID, submit an assessment request, and make a stamp duty payment online through the STAMPS portal.

Individual tax file registration can be done through e-Daftar at the link https://edaftar.hasil.gov.my, according to the IRB.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency