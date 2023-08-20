Two Dead, Three Wounded In Shooting In Philippine Capital

Two people have been killed and three others, including two police officers, have been wounded, when two armed men on a motorcycle shot against a police team in Manila, the Philippine police said, yesterday.

Police said, the shooting broke out before 10.00 p.m. local time on Friday, when police stopped the motorcycle-riding men at a police checkpoint. While the team was inquiring and inspecting the motorcycle, one of the suspects allegedly drew a .45 caliber gun and shot at the police officers, police said.

A firefight ensued, killing the driver and wounding the passenger. The two policemen on duty also sustained gunshot wounds in the head. Both are recuperating in hospital.

A stray bullet hit the head of a female resident in the area. She was pronounced dead at a city hospital, police added.

Helmeted armed criminals, usually in tandem, use motorcycles for illegal activities, preying on pedestrians in streets of the Philippines

Source: Nam News Network