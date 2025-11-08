US Pledges $1-M Emergency Aid to Typhoon and Earthquake-Stricken Philippines

Manila: The United States government has committed USD1 million in immediate life-saving assistance to support the Philippines’ relief and recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino and recent earthquakes. This announcement was made by the US Department of State on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Typhoon Tino, known internationally as Kalmaegi, made landfall on Tuesday, unleashing heavy rains that resulted in widespread flooding across the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The natural disaster has left 164 people dead, 176 injured, and 79 individuals missing.

In anticipation of another severe storm expected to hit the Philippines shortly, the US disaster assistance aims to be closely coordinated with the Government of the Philippines and local organizations. This collaboration seeks to ensure timely and effective relief for those in greatest need.

The US has already extended support to Cebu, one of the hardest-hit areas, by providing emergency shelter, logistics services, and access to safe water and sanitation. This aid is part of a broader effort to address the challenges faced by millions of Filipinos affected by these disasters, including the loss of family and loved ones.

The US Department of State emphasized the longstanding and resilient ties between the United States and the Philippines, particularly in times of crisis. The United States remains dedicated to supporting Philippine-led initiatives to save lives, alleviate suffering, and aid in community recovery efforts.

The Philippines is currently bracing for Typhoon Uwan, known internationally as Fung-wong, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday. The weather system entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday night and is predicted to intensify into a super typhoon as it approaches Northern Luzon.