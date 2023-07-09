UPGRADING, MAINTAINING DILAPIDATED SCHOOLS AMONG KEY PRIORITIES OF MOE – FADHLINA

The maintenance and repair of dilapidated schools across the country, including six in Kedah, remains the priority of the Education Ministry (MOE).

Its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said all the projects would be monitored and the progress would be communicated from time to time.

“This is indeed in our planning and we are paying special attention to dilapidated schools. Insya Allah, we will monitor this project from time to time.

“In Kedah, the schools are in the Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Baling and Sik districts,” she told reporters after the national-level Innovation and Robotics Competition 2023 here today.

Fadhlina was commenting on the allocation to repair dilapidated schools in Kedah announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Anwar said the government had allocated RM10.1 million to repair or upgrade 40 health clinics and six dilapidated schools in the state under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Bernama, Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Othman Warijo said a total of 38 projects were being implemented under the dilapidated clinic allocation this year.

He said the project, which comprises 31 health clinics and seven rural clinics, was in the implementation stage, involving an allocation of RM7.85 million.

“The allocation to repair these clinics can certainly improve aspects of safety, comfort, convenience and our services to the public, especially Kedahans,” he said.

Dr Othman said this could also motivate health workers to provide better services to the public.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency