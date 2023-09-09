Update: Morocco earthquake kills 820

The powerful earthquake that struck Morocco's central province of Al Haouz late on Friday, has killed 820 people and injured 672, including 205 seriously, according to an updated report of the Interior ministry. The earthquake caused 394 deaths in the province of Al Haouz, 271 in the province of Taroudant, 91 in the province of Chichaoua, 31 in the province of Ouarzazate, 13 in Marrakech, 11 in the province of Azilal, 5 in Agadir Ida Outanane, 3 in Greater Casablanca and 1 death in the province of Youssoufia, the Secretary General at the General Directorate of Internal Affairs at the Interior ministry pointed out at a press briefing. Local authorities and security and civil protection services in all cities and provinces concerned are mobilized to provide the necessary assistance and assess the damage, the same source added.

Source: Philippines News Agency