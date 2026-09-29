Collaboration broadens access to high-performance ingredients and accelerates formulation innovation

Univar Solutions Strengthens North American Beauty and Personal Care Portfolio with Exclusive CABB Group Glycolic Acid Distribution Partnership

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions USA LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), through its Ingredients + Specialties (I+S) from Univar Solutions division, announced a new exclusive distribution partnership with the CABB Group. CABB Group is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and fine chemicals provider, specializing in customized active ingredients and high-purity solutions for life sciences, personal care, crop science, and specialty applications. The agreement expands distribution of glycolic acid beyond EMEA to the United States and Canada, including the key ingredient GLYCOS® Clear 70.

“Our collaboration with the CABB Group marks an exciting step forward in expanding high-performance solutions for the beauty and personal care markets across North America,” said Nick Powell, CEO, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. “Together, we’re bringing deep technical expertise and proven glycolic acid capabilities to help customers create more effective, multi-benefit products. Building on our existing relationship, we’re also pleased to expand our partnership in EMEA to now include the United States and Canada.”

Glycolic acid is commonly used in cosmetic and skin care products and valued for its exfoliating role in a variety of formulations. It is frequently used in products intended to help enhance overall skin appearance and texture related to skin tone and radiance. Incorporating glycolic acid into Univar Solutions’ portfolio aligns with the Company’s strategic plan to invest in areas of growth, enhance its ingredient offerings, and empower customers to create differentiated, high-performing products.

“Univar Solutions’ reach and expertise in specialty ingredients makes them the right partner to broaden the availability of our glycolic acid technologies,” said Tobias Schalow, CEO of the CABB Group. “This exclusive partnership brings our glycolic acid to customers across the United States and Canada, helping ensure robust supply and consistent performance. Produced using renewable electricity, it reflects our commitment to sustainability without compromise. Our focus is on providing dependable solutions for the personal care industry and beyond, supporting brands that demand excellence in every formulation.”

“This partnership with the CABB Group reinforces our mission to help support customers with the specialty ingredients they need for product growth and brand development,” said James Peterson, global senior vice president of Care for Univar Solutions. “Together, we can accelerate growth in critical beauty and personal care applications by expanding access to ingredients known for their adaptability and effectiveness. With our product and innovation capabilities, we’re empowering customers to develop next generation formulations across key markets.”

Explore glycolic acid solutions and the full portfolio of beauty and personal care products and services available through I+S from Univar Solutions.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About CABB Group

CABB Group is a leading provider of contract manufacturing (CDMO) and fine chemicals, specializing in customized active ingredients and high-purity solutions for life science, personal care, crop science, and specialty applications. The CABB Group combines leading-edge technologies with a global largescale production network to deliver reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient solutions to provide customized solutions for complex chemistries. CABB with around 1,000 employees, c. €494 million revenue, and five production sites is a partner in fine chemistry turning complex chemistry into reliable and cost-efficient solutions. Learn more at cabb-chemicals.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

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Dwayne Roark

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