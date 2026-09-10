Univar Solutions Expands Access to LANXESS High-Performance Additives for Lubricant and Metalworking Customers in Mexico

Collaboration strengthens lubricant and metalworking fluid additives (LMWF) portfolio to support formulation capabilities, accelerate innovation, and expand access to specialty products across the region

Univar Solutions

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions México, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “The Company”), a leading global solutions provider of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a new distribution agreement through its Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions division with LANXESS, a global leader in specialty chemicals. Through the agreement, the Company will distribute LANXESS’s portfolio of additives for lubricant and metalworking fluid applications throughout Mexico, including detergents, corrosion inhibitors, antiwear additives, sulfur-based extreme pressure additives, antioxidants, yellow metal inhibitors, and additive packages.

“Our partnership with LANXESS represents a significant step in strengthening our specialty chemicals portfolio in Mexico,” said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. “By combining LANXESS’s distinguished additive technologies with Univar Solutions’ robust global distribution network, diverse customer base, and strong local presence, we are well positioned to offer customers high-performance solutions that help enhance efficiency, reliability, and innovation across industrial markets. From positioning products closer to customers to accelerating delivery times, our goal is to help support and elevate the lubricants and metalworking fluids value chain throughout the region.”

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions offers a broad portfolio of chemistries used in metalworking fluids, coolants, industrial lubricants, and greases, including base stocks and performance additives from leading suppliers. These solutions support a wide range of applications, from metalworking operations and industrial machinery to automotive, transportation, and general manufacturing processes where lubrication, cooling, and wear protection are critical. Together, both companies remain focused on technologies that help meet evolving performance, environmental, and regulatory requirements across the industry.

“We are confident that this strategic collaboration with Univar Solutions will enable us to better support our specialty customers and further elevate our level of service in Mexico,” said Rafael H. Nicolas, head of sales, lubricant additives business – LATAM for LANXESS. “By combining our high-quality lubricant additives with Univar Solutions’ deep market knowledge and strong customer relationships, we aim to help customers meet demanding performance requirements. The partnership will also advance the technical offerings needed to optimize formulations and address specific application needs.”

“As customers across Mexico look to improve equipment performance and operational reliability, our expanded collaboration with LANXESS strengthens our ability to deliver the lubricant and metalworking fluid solutions they need,” said Matthew Oliver, senior vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. “This agreement reflects our commitment to bringing advanced technologies, technical expertise, and dependable supply to market.”

Customers and suppliers across Mexico will also benefit from Univar Solutions’ global Solution Centers, including its regional flagship facility in Mexico City, where technical teams develop tailored formulation solutions that help meet evolving performance expectations and regulatory requirements. The Company offers comprehensive product development resources, formulation expertise, and supply chain capabilities to help customers accelerate innovation and remain competitive in dynamic markets.

Learn how Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions helps support lubricant and metalworking fluid applications across industries.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 5.7 billion in 2025. The company currently has about 11,700 employees in 32 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, and consumer protection products. LANXESS has achieved leading positions in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index and the MSCI ESG and ISS ESG ratings, among others, for its commitment to sustainability. Learn more at lanxess.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

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