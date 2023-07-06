UNIPIN LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP FOR MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE QUALIFIER STAGE RUNS UNTIL JULY 8

UniPin, the digital entertainment enabler in Southeast Asia (SEA) is hosting another ladies’ tournament for the third time in Malaysia and Singapore, after the first one in 2021.

With the support from Domino’s Pizza Malaysia, the UniPin Ladies Championship for Malaysia and Singapore’s qualifier stage takes place from July 4 to 8.

According to UniPin in a statement, the two best teams from this qualifier round will become the country’s representatives for the playoff stage of UniPin Ladies SEA Championship later this October.

UniPin Community Senior Vice President, Debora Imanuella said the UniPin Ladies Series will pave the way for many women e-sports teams to show up and compete in the Malaysia and Singapore’s esports scene.

As a part of the tournament series, Domino’s Pizza is eager to play an active role in addressing the gamers’ needs as pizzas are a gamers’ best friend.

Group Chief Marketing Officer, Domino's Pizza Malaysia, Singapore & Cambodia, Linda Hassan said: “In line with our brand promise of It’s All About You, Domino’s strives to enhance customers’ experience across multiple touch points.

“This partnership with UniPin provides a platform to develop an ecosystem in nurturing players and cater to the needs of women empowerment and support in the esports community,” she added.

UniPin has been facilitating gamers in the SEA region for easier top-up access and hosting several successful female-only tournaments in various Southeast Asian countries.

The company has been focusing on doing mobile games tournaments in the SEA region, with no exception to female-only tournaments.

