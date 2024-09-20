UNICEF provides water storage tanks to Vietnam’s disaster-hit province

CAO BANG – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday handed over 456 plastic water storage tanks to seven impoverished districts in the northeastern mountainous province of Cao Bang, one of the localities worst impacted by Typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding and landslides.

As part of a project funded by the Japanese government to enhance disaster resilience and climate change adaptation for children, these are among the 850 tanks worth approximately VND1.8 billion (USD 72,977) allocated to Cao Bang and the neighboring province of L?ng Son.

The donation targets areas severely impacted by natural disasters and poor communities with a high ethnic minority population, with beneficiaries including households with limited access to clean water, those with small children, female-headed ones, and those of ethnic minorities, as well as schools and health centers.

Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Vietnam Disaster and Dike Management Authority, hi

ghlighted the severe damage caused by Typhoon Yagi to northern mountainous provinces.

In response, the department and the ministry collaborated with UNICEF to aid affected communities in overcoming these challenges.

Maharajan Muthu, Head of UNICEF Virtnam’s Child Survival and Development Programme, stressed the ongoing cooperation between UNICEF and the ministry, which has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s development work, sustainable new-style rural building, and natural disaster prevention and control.

He noted past efforts, including providing water tanks to drought-affected areas in the Mekong Delta in 2019-2020 and supplying water filtration systems to three provinces of Ca Mau, Soc Trang, and Bac Lieu in 2023 to address drought and saltwater intrusion.

This year, UNICEF will continue to provide support by procuring additional water tanks for disaster-prone regions.

As of September 16, Cao Bang reported 55 fatalities, two missing persons, and widespread landslides and disrupted transport due t

o the impact of Typhoon Yagi.

UNICEF’s timely assistance is expected to help residents store water for daily use in case of future disasters. (VNS)

Source: Philippines News Agency