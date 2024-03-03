UE women’s volleyball coach suspended for violating UAAP ‘purpose’

MANILA: University of the East (UE) head coach Jerry Yee has been suspended for the remainder of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women's volleyball tournament. According to a UAAP statement released to the media on Sunday, Yee can still train the Lady Warriors and coach them in non-UAAP events. Yee's suspension will not impact on the team's record, 1-2 as of posting time. "The decision follows a complaint raised by a member school against coach Yee on account of conduct violative of the purposes of the UAAP -- a platform for Member Universities to foster camaraderie and fair play," the UAAP statement said. In a statement, Yee said the complaint that led to his suspension was "borne out of vindictiveness ironically from an institution that prides itself in instilling Catholic virtues and teachings,' referring to his former team, Adamson University. "I maintain that there was no ethical breach in my decision to accept UE's head coaching job, because it was a mutual p arting of ways for both Adamson and I. It is unfortunate that this career decision of mine has been met with vitriol at the late-onset,' Yee said. "I express my utmost disappointment with the UAAP board's decision to suspend me for the rest of the season,' he added. Yee's stint with Adamson ended on June 7, 2023 as his decision to handle Farm Fresh, composed of players from College of Saint Benilde, in the Philippine Volleyball League did not sit well with his former school and its major sponsor, Akari. He then accepted the UE offer after two weeks. After a thorough deliberation by the UAAP Board of Managing Directors (BMD), a recommendation was elevated to the Board of Trustees (BOT). On Feb. 29, the BOT agreed with the BMD findings that Yee had engaged in acts inconsistent with the league's objectives. "The UAAP, as an organization of educational institutions, prioritizes maintaining a close-knit relationship among its eight member schools through healthy competition and demands the highest ethical an d professional standards from those expected to mold the student-athletes," the league statement read. An appeal will be filed on Monday. Assistant coach Obet Vital will take over the squad. Yee would have coached UE against his former team on Sunday. The Lady Warriors wore black armbands and wrist tapes inscribed with "Coach JERRY." 'My commitment to restoring a winning culture to the UE Lady Warriors remains steadfast despite the tremendous disadvantage we now face as a team without its leader,' he said. 'Nonetheless, I will continue to perform my duties as coach to the Lady Warriors despite this unmerited decision by the board." Source: Philippines News Agency