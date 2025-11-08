Typhoon Uwan Intensifies as it Nears Eastern Visayas

Manila: Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) has further intensified as it moves east of Eastern Visayas, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the center of Uwan was located 985 km east of Eastern Visayas. It is advancing west-northwestward at 25 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness reaching up to 160 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised over Catanduanes; the eastern and central portions of Northern Samar, including towns such as Lope de Vega and Palapag; the northeastern portion of Samar; and northern parts of Eastern Samar. Signal No. 1 is in effect across various regions including Cagayan, Isabela, Metro Manila, and several parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This includes locations such as the Babuyan Islands, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, and Cebu City, among others.

Uwan is expected

to maintain its west-northwestward trajectory until Monday before taking a north-northwestward path by Tuesday. The forecast indicates that Uwan’s center might make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora late Sunday evening or early Monday morning. Post-landfall, it will traverse Northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain and is anticipated to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Monday.

The typhoon is predicted to rapidly intensify, potentially reaching super typhoon status by Saturday or Sunday morning, and may make landfall at its peak intensity. Although interaction with the terrain will likely weaken the storm, it is expected to remain a typhoon as it passes over Northern Luzon and the West Philippine Sea.

Stormy weather conditions are forecast for Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, with possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy, sometimes intense rains. Central Visayas and other regions will experience rains and gusty winds, while the rest of the country will see

cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. PAGASA warns of moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas across the entire archipelago.