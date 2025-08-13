Typhoon Gorio Approaching Southern Taiwan with Intensified Winds

Taipei: Typhoon Gorio is about to make landfall over Southern Taiwan, the state weather bureau announced in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Wednesday. The typhoon was positioned 160 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes as of 10 a.m.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Gorio has intensified, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts up to 215 kilometers per hour. Signal No. 2 remains in effect for Itbayat, where gale-force winds are expected.

Batanes is anticipated to continue experiencing heavy rains, as stated by PAGASA. The rest of Batanes is still under Signal No. 1, predicting strong winds in those areas. The enhanced southwest monsoon, known locally as “habagat,” is forecasted to bring strong to gale-force gusts across the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, the eastern part of Isabela, and the northern part of Ilocos Norte.

While no storm surge warning has been issued, there is a heightened potential for coastal flooding due to high waves. A gale warning is in place over the seaboard of extreme Northern Luzon, with very rough seas expected over the seaboards of Batanes. Sea travel is considered risky for all types and tonnage of vessels.

Rough seas are also anticipated over the northern and eastern seaboards of the Babuyan Islands, leading to advisories for mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorboats, to avoid venturing out to sea. Typhoon Gorio is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening, according to PAGASA.