TINY VILLAGE YUCUN BEWILDERS TOURISTS WORLDWIDE WITH ECOLOGICAL CIVILISATION

Anji Yucun belonging to Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province has pursued sustainable development featuring ecological beauty, industrial prosperity and richness over the 10 years, being a valuable example for construction of China’s ecological civilisation.

Yucun combines eco-agriculture with tourism, transforms abandoned mines and cement plants into tourist areas, superposes bamboo, white tea and tourism to create characteristic agricultural products, and turns farms into characteristic farmhouses and homestays.

Located in the remaining vein of Tianmu Mountain with an area of 4.86 square kilometres, Yucun was the first village selected as the "Best Tourism Village" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, having received 700,000 tourists in 2022.

According to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration in a statement, as the birthplace for "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets", Yucun is famous though it is small.

Yucun founded China’s first "zero-carbon village" as the trendy building "Yucun Impression" transformed from a chemical plant was completed. Being a veritable zero-carbon building, it relies on renewable energy photovoltaic power generation system for carbon offset.

In addition, ecological priority and green development are reshaping people's production and life, in which "Yucun Global Partner Program" was launched in July 2022, inviting global talents to jointly build Yucun and broaden green development.

Broadening the transformation channel from "lucid waters and lush mountains" to "invaluable assets", Yucun collaborates with 24 administrative villages in three surrounding towns for construction of "Great Yucun".

With the right green development road, Yucun has a collective economic income of 13.05 million Chinese yuan in 2022, with a per capita net income of 64,000 Chinese yuan, and over eight million Chinese yuan of operational income. (100 Chinese yuan = RM63.86)

