THE CROWN PRINCE OF ABU DHABI WILL MAKE A SPECIAL VISIT TO MALAYSIA FROM TOMORROW

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a special visit to Malaysia from tomorrow (Sunday) until May 24.

This will be His Highness’ first visit to Malaysia since his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council on March 29.

The Malaysian Foreign ministry (Wisma Putra), in a statement, said Sheikh Khaled will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (May 22).

"Both leaders are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest during the call," said the statement.

The statement said on Tuesday (May 23), Sheikh Khaled will have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

"The special visit would further strengthen the longstanding relations with the UAE that was elevated to Strategic Partnership on Sept 27, 2022,"’ it added.

The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest export destination and second-largest import source from West Asia.

In 2022, Malaysia's total trade with UAE increased by 73.5 per cent to RM38.73 billion (US$8.79 billion) from RM22.33 billion (US$5.39 billion) the previous year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency