TAIWAN SELECT Global Initiative Chooses AEON Supermarket As Its Launching Pad

KUALA LUMPUR, Selected AEON supermarkets across the country will feature TAIWAN SELECT corner, showcasing some 150 curated Taiwanese food and beverage products from more than 40 brands.

The International Trade Administration and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said TAIWAN SELECT is the latest effort to rebrand the Taiwanese food industry, with Malaysia chosen as the launch pad for this global initiative.

‘Malaysian consumers will be able to discover many delicious, healthy and safe Taiwanese food. The TAIWAN SELECT zone will run for four months till the end of the year. Shoppers can sample many products and discover the taste of Taiwan that they love during every peak weekend shopping hours.

‘Three popular branches, located in Mid Valley, Cheras Selatan, and Bukit Tinggi, have been selected for the special sale zone,’ it said in a statement today.

It added that the establishment of TAIWAN SELECT not only opens new sales channels for Taiwanese food but also provide more diverse choices

for Malaysian and global consumers.

According to the statement, a series of TAIWAN SELECT pop-up events are scheduled in AEON supermarkets from Nov 15 to 19 with many attractive promotions and press conferences planned.

The display features a diverse array of brands beloved by Malaysian consumers, including Royal Family, HeySong, Fu Yi Shan, Shih-Chuan, Sun Right, Triko Foods, Kimlan, Anyong Fresh, and more.

It said the range of products on offer spans various categories, such as beverages, snacks, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and health foods while enthusiasts of Taiwanese treats will find a delightful selection, from the popular mochi and sparkling drinks to flavourful dried tofu and other delicacies.

The statement said the TAIWAN SELECT initiative is strongly promoted by Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Kuo Jyh-Huei, with the aim of developing a joint marketing strategy supported by the government to enhance the international visibility of Taiwanese products.

‘The first wave of the plan involves

setting up special sales zones in Malaysia as well as holding promotional activities along the United States’s west coast cities in October.

‘The roadmap will see the expansion of activities to promote TAIWAN SELECT to more global destinations, with various themes tailored to best suit each market and to showcase Taiwan’s prowess in the food and beverage industry,’ it added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency