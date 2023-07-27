Tagaytay combat sports center inaugurated

Tagaytay City is known as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Philippines and soon, it will become a national sports hub with world-class facilities. On Thursday, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino led the inauguration ceremony for the Tagaytay Combat Sports Center. The former Tagaytay City multi-purpose arena was fully rehabilitated into a combat sports center for martial arts including taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, vovinam, boxing, arnis, wrestling and muay, among others. The dome-shaped center on Crisanto M. de los Reyes Avenue is adjacent to the Tagaytay City BMX Park, which hosted the Asian BMX Racing and Freestyle Championships only two weeks ago, and the Skateboard Park. 'I am happy to announce that, I think, we're the first LGU [local government unit] to have a facility like this one,' Tolentino said. During the inauguration, national combat sports athletes who won medals at the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games performed their respective sports before an enthusiastic crowd. Tagaytay City has played host to various national and international chess tournaments and cycling competitions, including the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. 'Tagaytay will not only be known as the country's cycling hub, but also the country's combat sports capital,' said Tolentino, the city mayor who is also cycling federation president. Tolentino said the country's first indoor and wooden velodrome would rise very soon next to the combat center, while an athletes dormitory and hotel will be constructed in the same area known locally as the Tagaytay City Atrium. He also encouraged the combat sports officials to bid for international competitions because Tagaytay City has facilities, including hotels and restaurants, needed for major events. Meanwhile, Tolentino was joined by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Edward Hayco, representing chairman Richard 'Dickie' Bachmann, in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also present were Cavite Vice Governor Athena Tolentino, Tagaytay City Vice Mayor Agnes Tolentino, Alvin Aguilar (president, wrestling), Jose Malonzo (secretary-general, Vovinam), Alexander Sulit (president, judo), Tongson Rene (secretary-general, arnis), Ferdie Agustin (president, jiu-jitsu) and lawyer Wharton Chan (secretary-general, kickboxing).

Source: Philippines News Agency