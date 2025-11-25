Tacloban Extends Class Suspension as Tropical Depression Verbena Approaches

Tacloban: The city government of Tacloban extended on Tuesday the suspension of classes at all levels, both public and private, as Tropical Depression Verbena brings threats of heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds. Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued Executive Order 2025-11-068, placing the city under precautionary measures after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Tacloban and Leyte Island.

According to Philippines News Agency, on Monday morning, the city government of Tacloban, the regional capital, also suspended classes in elementary and secondary schools due to the heavy downpour caused by the weather disturbance. ‘The raised wind signal and associated weather threats pose risks to the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recommended the suspension of classes following continuous monitoring of prevailing weather conditions,’ the mayor said in his directive.

The city government has placed key response agencies on full alert for emergencies or contingencies that may arise due to the weather disturbance. Other local government units with announcements of class suspension are Jaro, Alangalang, Dagami, San Miguel, San Isidro, Leyte, Villaba, Calubian, Ormoc City, Tanauan, Tolosa, Isabel, Mayorga, and Macarthur in Leyte province.

The same directive was also issued by the local governments of Maasin City in Southern Leyte; Daram, Gandara, and Calbayog City in Samar; and Borongan City in Eastern Samar. In its Tuesday morning bulletin, the state weather bureau said the center of Verbena was over the coastal waters of Pinamungahan, Cebu. In Eastern Visayas, placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 are Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.