Suspected Drug Pusher Nabbed in CamSur; PHP4-M Shabu Seized

Pili: Authorities arrested a 30-year-old suspected drug pusher and seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of more than PHP4 million during an anti-drug operation in Pili, Camarines Sur on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspect, identified only as ‘Muni,’ was a resident of Tondo, Manila. Muni was arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Pili Municipal Police, Camarines Sur Police’s intelligence unit, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 5.

He yielded 12 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 600 grams and valued at about PHP4.08 million.

PRO-5 Director, Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr., said the suspect and the recovered evidence were brought to the Pili Municipal Police Station for documentation and processing. Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared.