SUKSIS OFFICERS REMINDED TO ALWAYS PRACTISE RUKUN NEGARA PRINCIPLES

Officers of the Police Undergraduate Voluntary Corps (SUKSIS) are reminded to always practise the Rukun Negara principles in ensuring that national security and harmony is maintained at all times.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail said their three-year training has equipped them with knowledge of policing.

“As heirs to the nation, the youth must equip themselves with adequate knowledge and skills to face the increasing challenges of civilisation.

“The same goes for patriotism, which needs to be sown and nurtured in the souls of youths today,” he said at the completion of the 19th public university SUKSIS Corps Inspector training and presentation of certificates at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) here today.

A total of 713 SUKSIS Corps Inspectors from 12 public universities and four Universiti Teknologi MARA branch campuses successfully completed their training today.

Aidi said the training and knowledge provides graduates of the SUKSIS Corps a complete package in addition to humanitarian skills to become high-calibre leaders with proficiency in the field of policing.

“SUKSIS Corps trainees must undergo three years of training or six semesters involving 672 hours covering the syllabus which has been streamlined and set at all public universities.

“So far we have produced 18,332 officers who have been educated, instilled with a high self-esteem and equipped with full knowledge-based policing," he said.

He said it is also hoped that the officers will later venture into the field of policing by applying to become police officers.

He said there are currently 3,437 SUKSIS Corps trainees from 31 public universities undergoing training at their respective universities nationwide.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency