Stevie® Awards Announce Winners in 18th Annual International Business Awards® from Across the Globe

Businesses Honored for Achievements Amidst COVID-19

Stevie Award Winners

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 18th Annual International Business Awards®, the world’s only international, all-encompassing business awards program.

Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 65 nations.

A complete list of all 2021 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

More than 260 executives worldwide participated on 11 juries to determine the Stevie winners.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies overall is Ayala Land of Makati City, Philippines with 34. Other winners of multiple Stevie Awards are LLYC (33), IBM (23), Viettel Group (22), HALKBANK (20), DHL Express Worldwide (16), Masks4Missions (16), Telkom Indonesia (15), Yapi Kredi (13), Wolters Kluwer (13), Jeunesse Global (11), Tata Consultancy Services (11), Dubai Municipality (10), Zer Central Services and Trade (10), Zimat Consultores (10), AXA Sigorta (9), Google (8), Ooredoo Group (8), Sberbank of Russia (8), Isbank (7), MTR Corporation Limited (7), Thai Life Insurance (7), pH7 Communications (7), Sleepem Global, Inc. (7), Ulled Asociadios C.R.P. S.A. (7), Uniomedia Communications (7), and VNPT VinaPhone Corporation (7).

LLYC, a global communications and public affairs consulting firm headquartered in Madrid, Spain won 14 Gold Stevie Awards, more than any other organization in the competition.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs, and can submit entries in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products and services, technology, web sites, apps, events, and more.

The awards will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony on December 8, 2021.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

