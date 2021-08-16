ResMed Launches AirSense 11 PAP Series, Advancing Digital Health in Sleep Apnea Treatment

New digital features designed to make therapy setup and nightly use easier for patients, and help clinicians provide care more efficiently

Woman Sleeping with Nasal Pillow PAP mask and AirSense 11

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep apnea treatment, (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today launched AirSense 11, available first in the U.S., the company’s next-generation PAP (positive airway pressure) device designed to help hundreds of millions of people worldwide with sleep apnea1 start and stay on therapy to treat and manage obstructive sleep apnea.

Man Sleeping with Nasal Pillow PAP mask and AirSense 11

AirSense 11 includes new features like Personal Therapy Assistant and Care Check-In designed to provide tailored guidance to PAP users, helping ease them into therapy and comfortable nightly use. Other features include the availability of remote software updates so users can enjoy the latest version of these tools every night.

“AirSense 11’s new tailored features along with our myAir patient engagement app help give people the support they need to use PAP – the gold standard for treating sleep apnea – comfortably and confidently every night,” said Jim Hollingshead, ResMed president of Sleep and Respiratory Care. “And when digital health helps guide patients, it enables clinicians to provide great care to all their patients more efficiently.”

AirSense 11 on Nightstand

AirSense 11 features

Personal Therapy Assistant provides interactive step-by-step tutorials via the myAir app for patients to set up their device and acclimate to therapy pressure.

provides interactive step-by-step tutorials via the myAir app for patients to set up their device and acclimate to therapy pressure. Care Check-In gives patients tailored guidance through key milestones in their treatment journey, based on patients’ responses to simple questions like “How is your therapy” and “How sleepy did you feel this week?” It’s available in the myAir app and on the device screen itself. With the patient’s consent, healthcare providers can also see their patients’ responses in AirView, providing another fast, virtual way to monitor patients.

gives patients tailored guidance through key milestones in their treatment journey, based on patients’ responses to simple questions like “How is your therapy” and “How sleepy did you feel this week?” It’s available in the myAir app and on the device screen itself. With the patient’s consent, healthcare providers can also see their patients’ responses in AirView, providing another fast, virtual way to monitor patients. A sleek design , touch screen, and intuitive menu mimic a smartphone, making it easy to use, designed to support increased adherence to therapy.

, touch screen, and intuitive menu mimic a smartphone, making it easy to use, designed to support increased adherence to therapy. ResMed’s proprietary therapy algorithms for AutoSet or APAP (auto-adjusting PAP) that delivers breath-by-breath therapy adjustments, the AutoSet for Her mode, a setting tailored to treat the female-specific characteristics of mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea, and CPAP (continuous PAP).

for AutoSet or APAP (auto-adjusting PAP) that delivers breath-by-breath therapy adjustments, the AutoSet for Her mode, a setting tailored to treat the female-specific characteristics of mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea, and CPAP (continuous PAP). The ability to make over-the-air upgrades directly to a user’s device – just like you would get on a smartphone.

AirSense 11 PAP with Nasal Pillow Mask on Nightstand

Remote and self-monitoring tools that improve adherence

AirSense 11 also gives access to myAir (patient engagement app) and AirView (remote monitoring platform for clinicians) – which together help bring overall patient adherence as high as 87%.2 The myAir app tracks the amount of time patients spend using CPAP therapy, number of sleep apnea events per hour, mask leak, and the number of times a mask was removed, providing nightly data on breathing, coaching tips, and support directly to their phone.

myAir, ResMed’s PAP patient engagement app

AirView provides a secure, cloud-based patient management system for online patient monitoring that enables healthcare professionals to quickly access patient data, share clinical insights with other health professionals, improve care and reduce costs related to patient follow-up.

AirSense 11 is available in the U.S., with other countries to follow, and is compatible with all ResMed masks. To learn more about AirSense 11, visit resmed.com/Air11 or speak with your healthcare provider.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Care Check-In Feature for AirSense 11 Users

1 Benjafield AV et al. Lancet Respiratory Medicine 2019

2 Malhotra A et al. Chest 2018

For media For investors Jayme Rubenstein Amy Wakeham +1 858.836.6798 +1 858.836.5000 [email protected] [email protected]

Personal Therapy Assistant Feature for AirSense 11 Users

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ b862bade-ecef-404c-b9c6- 49e5bd94a03b

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 049845c6-55a7-4af3-a7d7- 47ea0bd83309

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ d0cddb81-5c67-4f93-9eb6- 5df5f3c495d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ fcf003e2-e817-4bcb-9138- 69b2d930ce38

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 58f84ecd-68c4-44f0-a21d- 0fc072ffeaf7

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 7c29aee1-de55-4002-ace1- 87abdf8d071a

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 511a949c-2e4f-45c1-803f- 73bf731b1787



