STATE’S FUTURE MORE IMPORTANT THAN ANY INDIVIDUAL – LOKE

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke stated today that the future of Penang was more important than any individual.

“… we have to convince the people that DAP and PH (Pakatan Harapan), along with the Unity Government, will definitely deliver betterment to Penang.

“So any DAP members who contest against the party as independent candidates will automatically (have) their memberships revoked and the action will be taken as per DAP’s constitution,” he told media here today.

He was commenting on Kampung Jawa Autocity DAP branch chief David Marshel’s resignation from the party and decision to contest as an independent in the state election on Aug 12.

David had already submitted his resignation letter, he said, and as such, had the right as a citizen to contest under any other party or independent at any place.

In addition to Penang, Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan are set to hold their state elections simultaneously on Aug 12, along with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, with nominations being held tomorrow and early voting on Aug 8.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency