STATE POLLS THE BEST PLATFORM TO DETERMINE ROAD MAP, FUTURE OF STATE – ANWAR

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the election campaign for the state polls was the best platform for political leaders to determine the road map of their party and not a stage to slander their opponents.

The Prime Minister said the people and voters are matured and wise enough to evaluate every word spoken by political leaders, to assess whether what was said would benefit the people and the country or otherwise.

Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said he was not concerned about being insulted but would not condone efforts to see the people being fooled by political leaders, especially those from Perikatan Nasional (PN) who have started spreading lies to conceal their failure when they were administrating the country.

"During campaigns, Muhyiddin (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) on a daily basis refers to Anwar as stupid (bodoh), doesn’t know about economy…that is what he says but I am not concerned, everyone knows what I pledge or do is for the development of the country’s economy and wellbeing.

"I wish to remind Muhyiddin, no point in insulting others, this is not the time. What I want is for you (Muhyiddin) and PAS to state what was done during your tenure as the administrator of the government and what your party wants to do for the people after this," he said during his speech at the Unity Tour held in conjunction with the Selangor election, in Tanjong Sepat, near here today.

Also present were PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the Tanjong Sepat state assembly seat, Borhan Aman Shah, candidate for Dengkil, Noorazli Said and candidate for Sungai Pelek, Lwi Kian Keong.

Anwar therefore, reminded voters in Selangor that the state polls was the best platform for the people to choose political party representatives who represent a party that has a policy to assist the people and to ensure the prosperity of the state.

The Prime Minister also urged the people, especially voters in the three state constituencies under the Sepang Parliamentary constituency, to show that they would not make mistakes when casting their votes to pick the party that would ensure their future and not a party that had fooled the people, play up racial and religious issues as well as ‘insult’ the royalty.

“I want every voter to support candidates from PH-BN, to prove to PAS and Bersatu that the people are wise and able to assess the candidates and party that has the interest of the people at heart.

"Let us work hard, I want a ‘big’ win in all seats contested...we will ensure a knock out blow to Bersatu and PAS in the coming state election," he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set nomination date as July 29 for the state elections held in six states - Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan - and polling date has been fixed as Aug 12 while early voting will be on Aug 8.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency