STARLINK SATELLITE DEVICES WILL BE INSTALLED IN PLACES WHERE INTERNET RECEPTION IS WEAK – KKD

The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to install Starlink Satellite broadband devices in places where internet reception and connection is weak.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil through a Facebook posting expressed his happiness at the reaction of residents in Kampung Langsat, Ranau, Sabah who welcomed the installation of the device.

"Alhamdulillah, I will discuss with the MCMC to install Starlink satellite devices in other areas too," he said.

The MCMC carried out the installation of the Starlink satellite broadband device at the Surau An-Nur, in Kampung Langsat because it was located 50 metres from Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Langsat.

The installation will benefit more than 500 residents in the village.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency