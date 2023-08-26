Spanish police seize 9.5 tons of cocaine in historic bust

Spanish police on Friday announced that they have seized nearly 9.5 tons (9,500 kg.) of cocaine in the port of Algeciras. According to the police, this was the largest cocaine bust in Spanish history, and the drugs had logos corresponding to 30 different criminal networks across Europe. 'This operation was an unprecedented blow to one of the world's most important criminal networks dedicated to cocaine distribution,' said the Spanish police. The 9,436 kg. (20,802 pounds) of cocaine were sealed amid crates of bananas sent from Ecuador. The police statement said the unnamed criminal organization has an 'extensive business network,' including a banana company located in Machala, Ecuador. Police also said the organization sends about 40 shipping containers to Europe per month, some loaded with cocaine. Once Spanish police detected the pattern, they began to monitor the company's containers in August. On Aug. 23, they discovered more than 9 tons of cocaine hidden inside banana boxes in a refrigerated container.

Source: Philippines News Agency