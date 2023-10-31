Spacepro Improves Access Rates and Customer Interaction for Service Appointments using Descartes Customer Engagement Solution

LONDON and ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that U.K.-based Spacepro is using the Descartes Customer Engagement Platform to enhance the customer journey within its after-care department, which services its sliding door and interior solution products for construction, newbuild and online consumers nationwide.

“As we work towards achieving best-in-class service, gaining valuable insights into the final leg of the customer journey is critical,” said Neil Martin, Sales Director at Spacepro. “By using the Descartes solution to create opportunities for real-time customer engagement in our field service operations, we’ve significantly reduced access issues and gleaned insightful responses regarding the customer experience. Expanding this smart add-on beyond the initial deployment to our national fleet will allow us to extend the proven benefits to our entire customer base.”

The cloud-based Descartes Customer Engagement Platform helps companies elevate the quality of the customer experience while driving operational efficiencies and lowering costs in last-mile delivery and field service. Companies can automate customer communication before, during and after deliveries or service appointments with a branded web-based customer portal that supports real-time ETA tracking, provides chat options, and captures customer feedback. By leveraging technology to easily engage with customers throughout the delivery or appointment lifecycle, companies can decrease inbound call volumes for order status and ETAs, reduce no-access rates and failed appointments, receive actionable and timely customer feedback, streamline click and collect options for order collection and increase customer retention and customer satisfaction.

“We’re pleased to help Spacepro better empower its customers to receive services on their terms,” said Gary Taylor, Director, Sales at Descartes. “Customer expectations have been reshaped by ecommerce, food delivery and ride-hailing apps, making customer engagement a critical strategy for B2C and B2B businesses alike. Descartes’ real-time customer engagement technology helps companies capitalize on the opportunity to differentiate themselves in final mile delivery performance where delivery excellence is a must-have.”

Spacepro is a brand of Home Decor GB Ltd, one of the leading suppliers of sliding doors and interior solutions in Europe, supplying products into DIY, construction, newbuild and online channels. Proudly manufacturing in Sheffield for over 45 years, we are the UK market leader in Sliding Wardrobes manufacturing over ¼ million doors each year. We take great pride in our products and service, retaining complete control of the development process from identifying consumer needs and initial concept drawings, to design and prototyping. For more information, visit https://spacepro.co.uk/.

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

