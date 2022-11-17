Soldier killed, 4 wounded in Bacolod resto bar shooting

A Philippine Army soldier was killed while four others were wounded during a shooting in a resto bar at around 1:30 a.m. here on Wednesday.

A report from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) identified the fatality as Private 1st Class (Pfc) Edmark Iwayan, 26, of Barangay Balintawak, Escalante City while Pfc Joebert Villagracia, 29, of Barangay Inolingan, Moises Padilla, both in Negros Occidental, was injured.

Assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, the two soldiers have been deployed as part of the augmentation forces for a battalion in Negros Island.

Also injured were Ulysis Carampatana, 41, a bank accountant, who has been tagged as the suspect; and his companion, Joseph John Magahum, 45, both of Barangay Taculing in this city, and Joebert Visem, 25, of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, and owner of To-lips Restobar in Barangay Singcang-Airport, where the shooting took place.

“A gun confrontation arose which resulted in the death of Iwayan while Villagracia sustained injury by mauling and the other victims sustained gunshot wound,” the report added.

In a media interview, Maj. Joery Puerto, chief of Police Station 8, said they will file a murder case against Carampatana, which according to initial investigation, was the first to fire the shots.

Iwayan, who suffered eight gunshot wounds, was believed to have been able to fire back since bullets shells from his caliber .45-issued firearm were also recovered.

Investigations further showed that Villagracia sustained a head injury when he was hit by the suspect’s companions.

Carampatana and Visem, who each sustained a gunshot wound, were treated at Bacolod Adventist Medical Center while Iwayan, Villagracia, and Magahum, who also had a gunshot wound, were brought to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

According to the investigation, Visem and the two soldiers were having a drink when Carampatana’s group arrived and ordered beers.

An argument ensued between Visem and Carampatana, when the suspect allegedly insisted to continue drinking even when the owner said they were serving the last order as it was already closing time.

Investigators recovered from the scene of the crime a caliber .45 pistol with serial number 019596AFP along with five fired cartridges of the same firearm as well as 11 fired cartridges of caliber 9mm. pistol and five deformed slugs.

